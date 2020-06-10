A SEX offender who has evaded police monitoring 21 times is today back behind bars after a police officer spotted him in central York.

John Anthony Sallis, 34, was put on the sex offenders’ register when he was convicted of exposing himself in public in 2016, said Rob Galley, prosecuting.

But he repeatedly failed to comply with the condition enabling police to know where he is so they can monitor him.

Following his latest release from prison on February 6, he again went missing.

Six days later, a police officer spotted him in Kings Square and arrested him.

Sallis told the officer: “I don’t care.”

Judge Simon Hickey told him at York Crown Court: “It is chronic and wilful refusal to comply with the requirements (of the sex offenders’ register). There is really only one sentence I am bound to pass.”

He jailed Sallis, of no fixed address, for seven months.

Sallis pleaded guilty to failure to comply with the sex offenders’ register, the 21st time he had committed the offence.

For Sallis, Julian Goode said he kept asking for help, but didn’t get it.

He needed a stable address to help with his mental health problems.

Originally from Worcester, he had been homeless for nine years and had lost contact with his family.

Those on the register have to give their details including their address at their local police station within three days of conviction or on release from prison.

They also have to tell police if they change address or spend more than six nights in a year at any other address.

If they are homeless they have to tell the police every week where they can be found.

Sallis was put on the register for five years and will continue to have to tell police where he is until August 2021.