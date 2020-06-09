THERE have been no further confirmed cases of coronavirus in the York area recorded over the last 24 hours.
The latest figures from Public Health England (PHE) show that there are still 462 cases in the City of York Council area.
However, in the North Yorkshire County Council area there has been a rise of six confirmed cases, taking the total to 1,327.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire area there has been a rise of three, taking the total to 934.
In the UK, there have been 289,140 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 155,651 of these in England.