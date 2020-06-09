IT is currently "nigh on impossible" for all primary schoolchildren to return to the classroom - according to the boss of a York-based schools trust.

It comes as Education Secretary Gavin Williamson told MPs today (Tuesday) that primary schools will not be able to welcome all pupils back before the summer holidays.

The minister said he would “work with the sector” as he confirmed the Government’s plans to return all primary schoolchildren to the classroom for four weeks before the end of the summer term had been dropped.

“The wider opening of schools to all year groups was always going to be a difficult issue to resolve,” said Gail Brown, chief executive of York-based Ebor Academy Trust, which has seven primary schools in the York area.

“Working on a safety first basis following the Government guidelines at all times, our intention has always been to gradually open our schools to additional year groups beyond the priority children.

“But with increasing numbers of key workers' children claiming priority places, plus the requirement for social distancing, plus staffing issues, it has become apparent quickly that most of our schools cannot accept extra children. School is the best place for children and we would love to welcome them all back but currently it is nigh on impossible.”

She said the bigger issue now is focussing on what will happen from September.

Andrew Daly, executive headteacher of York-based Pathfinder Multi-Academy Trust, which has nine primary schools in the York area, added: “In common with other schools, we are experiencing pressures for places with many obstacles standing in the way of a wider opening. This varies from school to school and some of our schools are in the fortunate position where they can accept more children. For those schools, it was always the plan to build on the numbers and where circumstances permit, this will still be the case.”

He said everything is dependent on the trust’s headteachers remaining confident that risks can be contained and staff and children are as safe as can be expected.

Department for Education guidance says school classes should be capped at 15 pupils, but some schools have admitted fewer pupils than this during the phased reopening for the school years Reception, Year 1 and Year 6.

Many schools in York and North Yorkshire went back last week for certain year groups, but some remain open only to the children of key workers with the majority of pupils getting lessons at home.

Mr Williamson said the Government would like to see schools who “have the capacity” bring back more pupils where possible before the summer break.

He told MPs in the House of Commons that the Government was still working towards bringing all children back to school by September.