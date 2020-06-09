A YORK knitting shop is to close down permanently in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown.

Liz Myers, owner of Knit & Stitch in Colliergate, says she can’t keep the shop open because of the loss of tourist trade and the rent she was having to pay.

“It’s been a tough time for us,” she said on the shop’s Facebook page. “We have done all we can to keep going but it’s just not going to be sustainable in York for the next I don’t know how long... but I envisage it’s not going to recover very quickly here in York.

“We really rely heavily on tourism and visitors to the city and it’s not going to happen.With the rents being extortionate, I just can’t do it.

“I am truly sorry it has come to this but in order for me to mentally and physically survive this is the decision I have had to make.”

She said the shop, which closed because of the lockdown in March, would reopen for four days - on June 17,20, 24 and its final day of trading, Saturday June 27.

The shop ran courses teaching people how to knit, crochet and sew and Liz said she understood many students had paid for courses and they would be credited or refunded.

But she said: “Obviously, I would appreciate it so much if you can take it as credit and exchange it in our shops for goods - that would help us immensely.”

She said another of the firm’s shops in Maltby would also be closing but its shop in Doncaster would remain open.

Customers have told on Facebook of their sadness at the shop’s closure, with one saying: “So sorry you have to close your York shop, my favourite knitting shop.”Another posted: “Absolutely gutted at York store closing. I’ve made some good friends and loved all the classes and workshops. A very sad day.”