THERE have been no further coronavirus related deaths within the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust recorded over the last 24 hours.
The latest figures from NHS England confirm that the number of deaths within the trust remains at 211. The news comes after the first coronavirus related death in eight days was recorded within the trust yesterday.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been a further 24 deaths in the North East and Yorkshire area. The North West has seen the largest increase in the number of deaths with 32. While the South West has seen the smallest increase over the last 24 hours, recording a further two deaths.
Nationally, a further 129 people, who tested positive for the Coronavirus (Covid-19) have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 27,619.
Patients were aged between 26 and 100 years old. Three patients, aged between 78 and 93, had no known underlying health conditions.
The families of those who have sadly passed have been informed.