A MANUFACTURING business is to receive a share of £250m aimed at boosting the capability of UK aerospace suppliers.

Marshall Advanced Composites in Ryedale has received £900,000 from Sharing in Growth to enhance its global competitiveness.

The grant will help support improvements in manufacturing processes across the business, including three of the company’s key contracts.

Marshall is one of just 60 UK businesses to receive part of the £250m to enable them to share in the growth of aerospace and other global markets, and create job opportunities.

Sharing in Growth UK (SIG) was set up in 2013 to deliver a £250m programme of business transformation over four years. The main funding support has come from the Regional Growth Fund and industry.

General manager, Carl Morse said: “We’re delighted to have received this investment. We know we do great work, but there is always room for improvement, so we’re confident that we can make some changes to our processes to benefit a number of essential projects.

“We are already a global presence, but we don’t want to stand still. We want to continue to improve and provide a better service to our customers.”

The SIG scheme provides training and development programmes tailored to the needs of companies and targeted at performance in a number of areas, including lean operations, manufacturing processes, purchasing, cost modelling and leadership.

Marshall has a number of key military projects spanning three to five years, including the building of missile launch tubes, C-130J aircraft cockpit panels and propeller duct and rudder assembly for the Astute class submarine.

It already has some of the most advanced equipment and technical know-how in the composites manufacturing and aerospace market.

It has been working with SIG to identify areas for continuous improvement and leaner processes.

“We’re always looking for ways to improve, to do things better, to improve our capabilities and our services, so it’s a tremendous benefit for us to continue to work closely with SIG over the next two years. The entire team is really looking forward to it,” said Carl.

Marshall employs 122 staff at its Kirkbymoorside facility, many of whom have continued to work on essential projects while socially distancing.