YORK-BASED band Skylights are set to release their first physical single this week and have set their sights on the top.
The band, made up of four friends from the city, will release their debut physical single ‘Enemies’, which they have described as “a driving and expansive track, the lyrics rail against the forces that want to hold you back in life.”
The band signed their first record deal with 42’s Records of Manchester in April, who said they signed the band as they have a “huge buzz about them.”
Turnbull Smith, guitarist in the band, said: “There’s been talk of sales going well, so we thank our loyal fan base that has got behind us. Who knows, we might even make it to the top.”
The ‘Enemies’ CD will be released on Friday.
Over the last 18 months, the band have started to make a name for themselves.
They have associated themselves with football clubs including Leeds United, who most of the band are huge fans of, and York City. The band are good friends with professional boxer, Josh Warrington.