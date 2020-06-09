A NORTH Yorkshire brewery has reopened its shop in its Visitor Centre, following the easing of lockdown restrictions.
Black Sheep Brewery customers can now visit the shop for take-out beer, merchandise and accessories from 12pm between Wednesday and Sunday each week.
To ensure the safety of its staff and customers Black Sheep has implemented comprehensive social distancing and hygiene measures. A queuing system will be in place at the entrance with restricted numbers of customers in the shop at any one time.
Charlene Lyons, chief executive of the brewery, said: “We’re really excited to be able to welcome people back safely to the brewery with the reopening of our shop.”
Alongside the reopening of the brewery shop, the team is continuing to deliver food to customers in the local area.
Comments are closed on this article.