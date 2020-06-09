A SCHOOL in York has installed new hand washing stations to ensure pupil and staff safety upon return after the lock down.
Pupils in nursery, reception and year six at St Peter’s School returned last week. Social distancing is now the new normal in both the classroom and the playground, and new handwashing stations have been installed to ensure the safety of staff and pupils.
There are three outdoor handwashing stations at Clifton and a double station in the Pascal Building.
The stations have been installed by the school’s Estates team, who have been working hard behind the scenes to ensure that the school is ready for pupils to return.
The handwashing stations have been designed using old classroom benches which were held in storage at the school. Tom Swales, the school’s plumber, installed the new sinks with contactless taps.
Each tap has a temperature control valve, so the temperature can be set depending on the age group of the children using the sink.
Jeremy Walker, Head Master at the school, said: “Tom’s hand washing stations are just fantastic and we are so lucky to have such talented and creative colleagues. We are ‘one staff’ at St Peter’s and all working together with pupils and parents.”