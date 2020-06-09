‘DROWN under the despair or take this moment to build back better,’ says the York-based boss of a group of UK attractions.

Juliana Delaney, chief executive of Continuum Attractions, said it was unclear when tourism operators could reopen, and there were warnings the sector might not return to normal until 2024.

It is a bleak forecast for York which received 8.4 million tourist visits at the last count, in 2018, when local tourism supported more than 24,000 jobs and was said to bring an economic value of £765 million to the city.

“We don’t know what the recovery will look like for the industry,” said Juliana, who recently gave the opening speech at York’s Festival of Ideas.

“I recognise that even if we open in July we will be on such low numbers it will cost as much money to make sure we open as carefully as we can to give people confidence. I have no idea how many visitors will come.”

Continuum Attractions includes York’s Chocolate Story, The Real Mary King’s Close in Edinburgh, the Emmerdale Studio Experience in Leeds, and Emirates Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth.

“You could drown under the despair of how much money you are going to lose, how many people you are going to have to lose and the question on whether you should ever reopen again,” she said.

“Or, you could look at it from the flip side and say ‘how can we take this moment in time to recognise what we have learnt and how do we put it to work in the future?’”

Continuum Attractions is resilient, without large borrowings, said Juliana. But it needed to explore a different business model, ‘less reliant on the ebb and flow of overseas visitors but more about the people who live locally with experiences that everyone can enjoy’.

“This has to push us to look at our business, to do a variety of different things, but including providing experiences not necessarily within four walls or beyond the gates of a park. How do we take experiences to people as well as asking them to come to us?”

Juliana, who joined a City of York Council roundtable set up to consider challenges facing the tourism sector, added: “I get the green agenda, the transformation we need to make it a city that is better than when we were hit by the virus.

“How wonderful would it be if we actually encourage people to travel more locally, because we don’t get as many visitors from York as from overseas.

"Why don’t we look at an economy that isn’t always focused on growth but on thriving well?”