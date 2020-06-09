AN appeal has gone out to try and trace the family of a 73-year-old man found dead at his home in a North Yorkshire town.
North Yorkshire Police have put out an appeal on behalf of the coroner’s office to find the family of Graham Freer, who lived at Croft Close, Easingwold.
Police attended Mr Freer’s address on Friday (June 5) due as they were concerned for his welfare and sadly found he had died. There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding Mr Freer's death.
A force spokesman said: "It is believed that Mr Freer, who was born on 4 April 1947, has children but coroner's officers have been unable to locate or obtain any details about them.
"Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coroner’s Office on 01609 643123."
Comments are closed on this article.