STUDENTS missing out on work experience during the coronavirus crisis are being offered a virtual insight into Britain’s biggest power station.

Drax Power Station near Selby has teamed up with Oak National Academy to enable young people to find out more about working in the energy sector and other key industries during a special careers week which started on Monday.

Other employers taking part include BAE Systems, Burberry and Microsoft.

Drax annually hosts 12,000 visitors, many of whom are students, as part of Drax’s efforts to work to promote science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) subjects.

Since the Covid-19 crisis began, Drax has suspended visitor access to protect employees who are helping to generate the electricity the country needs.

The new initiative follows the launch of virtual tours at the power station.

The Careers & Enterprise Company and Oak National Academy have worked with Drax Group to create My Week of Work which will run until Friday, June 12 and is aimed at inspiring and preparing young people for the world of work.

Drax has invested more than £750,000 to support its customers and local communities during the Covid-19 crisis including donating 853 laptops to 50 schools and colleges across the country, including 412 to 20 schools across Yorkshire, Humberside and Lincolnshire helping to make sure children without access to computers or the internet at home are not left behind in their studies.

Vicky Bullivant, Drax Group’s head of sustainable business, said: ““The virtual career week builds on the work we’ve already done to provide laptops, free internet access and virtual tours of the power station to ensure no students are left behind during the lockdown.”

Pupils will gain insight from employees in health and social care, creative and digital, engineering and manufacturing, energy and renewables, and construction.

They will be asked to investigate what Drax does, what jobs there are at a power station, how marketing works and gain tips around writing CVs or filling application forms.

The content is designed to be used with teachers’ support or by pupils independently. It is aimed at year 9 and 10 pupils, but is suitable for all secondary students. Oak National Academy is an online, free classroom with video lessons and resources, created by more than 80 teachers. It is designed to help schools, parents and pupils balance learning at home during the coronavirus pandemic. Visit https://classroom.thenational.academy/subjects-by-year/year-10/