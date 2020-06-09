YORK Central MP Rachael Maskell says National Carers Week, which started on Monday, should be marked by increasing the Carers Allowance.

Clapping for carers may have officially ended, but each year 6.5 million people in the UK provide unpaid care for a family member or friend who has a disability, mental or physical illness or who needs extra help as they grow older.

This year carers have experienced additional challenges as they have given so much in order to protect themselves and those they care for.

Ms Maskell said many carers provide round the clock care, “and yet Carers Allowance is £67.25 a week for someone providing at least 35 hours a week.”

She commented: “Many carers do not work as they are providing full-time care.

“Carers urgently need the recognition and support that they deserve.

"Often the hidden support to our health and care system, carers serve family and friends to meet their needs, often round the clock.

“Carers Allowance is barely a token of recognition for all carers provide. Carers week should be marked with a rise in Carers Allowance.”

Ms Maskell said she has been exploring the possibility of a Universal Basic Income for full-time cares, where they will receive a basic wage, “enough to live off.”

“In addition, I believe carers need to receive wider support, including respite care,” she said.

National Carers Week is an annual campaign to raise awareness of caring, highlight the challenges unpaid carers face and recognise the contribution they make to families and communities throughout the UK.

It also helps people who don’t think of themselves as having caring responsibilities to identify as carers and access much-needed support.

As reported by The Press on Saturday, York Carers Centre has adapted its service to ensure unpaid carers remain connected to vital support they need during the lockdown.

Some 4,000 carers aged five and upwards, living in York and registered with the charity, can now access specialist support staff online and by telephone.