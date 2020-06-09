PUBLIC toilets have reopened in North Yorkshire towns.

As part of the Government’s gradual lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, more businesses are allowed to reopen and groups of up to six people able to meet up, observing the 2m social distancing rule.

Three town centre toilet blocks in Ryedale district reopened on Saturday (June 6) seven days a week. Thornton-le-Dale is reopen on a weekend only and Kirkbymoorside toilets will be open for market day.

Cllr Keane Duncan, Leader of Ryedale District Council said: “This is great news for our citizens and visitors, who are able to enjoy more of their freedom to be out and about in our lovely areas. The reopening of some public toilets in key market towns and hotspot areas during the week and weekends accommodates the request from citizens and visitors to have public toilets reopen, whilst ensuring public safety.

“A phased reopening of the toilets, in line with the gradual lifting of the lockdown, lets people know that Ryedale is open for business, but that we’re also mindful of protecting our communities and employees. It shows that we welcome responsible visitors back to our market towns and beauty spots in a safe way.”

Ryedale District Council officers have carried out risk assessments, to ensure the safety of those using its public toilets. In order to manage the risk of COVID-19, the toilets reopened on June 6 have all had a deep clean and high standards of cleanliness will be maintained. Posters are also on display to remind citizens and visitors to maintain good hygiene.

The Council’s contractor will be cleaning the public toilets twice a day – once around lunchtime and then, when the toilets are locked. Council teams will also check on them regularly as part of their daily schedules, in between cleaning.

Locations reopened from Saturday (June 6) – open 7 days a week are:

Helmsley – Borogate

Malton – Market Place

Pickering – The Ropery

Reopen from Saturday 6 June on a Saturday and Sunday only:

Thornton-le-Dale – Lakeside

Open Market Day Only:

Kirkbymoorside – Town Farm

Public toilets remaining closed at this time will be:

Helmsley – Cleveland Way

Malton – Wentworth Street

Norton – Church Street

Pickering – Eastgate

Rosedale Abbey

Staxton Brow