PLANS for a new railway station in a town on the outskirts of York have overwhelming local support.

The ambition for a station at Haxby, York, has been held for many years and, as part of City of York Council’s corporate plan - ‘Making History, Building Communities’ - the authority polled local residents as part of a bid for funding to the Department for Transport’s New Station Fund 3.

The results are in and Haxby and Wigginton councillor, Ed Pearson said that of the 1,300 responses, 90 per cent supported the idea for a station in Haxby, with 82 per cent strongly in favour. The proposed location on Station Road was also supported by 80 per cent of respondents

He said: “Haxby station has been talked about for decades, and successive governments have failed to deliver it. This station proposal has cross-party support, we have demonstrated there is a robust and viable business case, and local residents are strongly in favour.

“As local Liberal Democrat Councillors we have done our bit to make sure this bid was prepared and submitted by City of York Council. It is now time for the Conservative Government to step up to their promise for investment in the North of England.”

Council chiefs say a new station at Haxby would increase connectivity to the semi-rural community north of York, providing faster, more efficient sustainable transport links from Haxby into York, Leeds, Manchester and beyond, as well as linking this area with Malton and Scarborough.

Cllr Ian Cuthbertson, Haxby and Wigginton ward added: “We would like to thank the many residents who took the time to respond to the Council’s consultation, and to those who took the time to write to us as local Ward Councillors with their thoughts, ideas, and concerns.

“The consultation responses did reveal that there are a number of localised concerns about traffic and parking issues that a new station might cause, so we will work hard as these plans develop further to ensure these concerns are properly addressed.

“Respondents also pointed out the benefits of a new station at Haxby for reducing traffic into York, and the improved connectivity and commuting opportunities that it would provide.”