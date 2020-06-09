A CAR allegedly stolen in York was stopped and recovered by North Yorkshire Police just 20 minutes after the force had called the owner for more information about the theft.
The owner of the car contacted police on Friday night to say that their Vauxhall Corsa had been stolen.
North Yorkshire Police's Operational Support Unit wrote on Twitter that the force called the owner for more information on Saturday and "he has given up hope of getting it back."
The unit added: "20 mins later it’s sighted by the team, stopped with no damage by us."
The car was stopped in York.
A male was arrested and the car returned to the owner, the unit said.
