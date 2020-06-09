THE Government is expected to U-turn on plans for primary schools to return before the summer holidays.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson looks set to admit today (Tuesday) that not all pupils will go back.

The aim had been for all primary pupils in England to spend four weeks in school before the summer break, but some schools say they are already full and cannot accommodate more children.

Department for Education guidance says school classes should be capped at 15 pupils, but some schools have admitted fewer pupils than this during the phased reopening for the school years Reception, Year 1 and Year 6.

Many schools in York and North Yorkshire went back last week for certain year groups, but some remain open only to the children of key workers with the majority of pupils getting lessons at home.

Head teachers’ leaders said it had never been a practical possibility to open schools further.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said he was not surprised the plan to bring back all primary pupils before the summer holidays had been dropped.

He said: “The ‘ambition’ to bring back all primary year groups for a month before the end of the summer term was a case of the Government over-promising something that wasn’t deliverable.

"I hope that Government doesn’t just write off this period."

Anne Longfield, Children's Commissioner for England said: “It isn’t possible to do that while maintaining small class sizes and social bubbles, so we aren’t surprised that the policy has been jettisoned.”