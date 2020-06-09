A CAMPAIGN to help save a much-loved North Yorkshire garden is less than £4,000 away from it's £50,000 target.

Helmsley Walled Garden, which features in this year’s forthcoming cinema release The Secret Garden starring Colin Firth, Julie Walters and Dixie Egerickx, is a charity reliant on entry fees, grants and donations.

As The Press reported last month, like many other charitable venues, the garden’s finances have taken a huge blow during the Coronavirus outbreak as it has not been able to open to the public.

Staff launched Our Secret Garden, a campaign to raise funds for Helmsley Walled Garden, organisers say if the fundraising target of at least £50,000 isn’t met before it is due to reopen in March 2021 the garden gates may not open again. So far it's raised £46,623.

We are over the moon to welcome Tricia back to work today 100% down to you lovely people donating to the tune of £45k in just four weeks - thank you from the bottom of our gardening boots 💕💕 — North Yorkshire's Therapeutic Garden (@HWGardengate) June 8, 2020

Our Secret Garden offers anyone the opportunity to adopt a square metre of the garden for a small fee.

June Tainsh, garden manager explains: “Local lady Alison Ticehurst established the garden in 1994 from five acres of wasteland by the ruins of Helmsley Castle. It is heart-breaking to think that our stunning garden, made so by a small staff and essential volunteers, is blooming behind locked gates and will remain that way if we don’t get vital funds soon. The garden provides solace and a refuge for a great many of our 50 strong volunteer workforce – some of our more vulnerable volunteers are supported in a range of ways at the garden and the provision of this unique facility and the way we run it is at risk along with the garden’s future.”

In 2018 Helmsley Walled Garden was chosen as a location for Heyday Film’s production of The Secret Garden and played host to actors such as Colin Firth and Julie Walters and the garden had arranged a number of events to celebrate its part in cinematic history this summer to coincide with the August 2020 cinematic release of the film. To donate, please visit the garden website, helmsleywalledgarden.org.uk or click here.