RESIDENTS across North Yorkshire are being warned to keep wax melts away from young children.
North Yorkshire County Council’s Trading Standards team has seen an increase in people buying and making wax melts, used in a decorative burner to scent the home.
Many of the melts seen by the team produce a fragrance, such as strawberries and cream or chocolate, which mimics food. Some include dried flowers or fruit for decoration. Melts are produced in a variety of shapes and sizes, including in the shape of food, such as chocolate bars, sweets or cakes.
These can be very tempting to young children who are at risk of choking or asphyxiation if they take a bite from one or swallow or inhale a decorative topping.
Councillor Andrew Lee, executive member for trading standards at the county council, said: “Wax melts are a pleasant way for people to cheer up their time at home, but I would urge anyone with young children at home to keep them well out of their reach. I would encourage anyone who makes melts or similar products to contact the Trading Standards team for advice to ensure that they are designed and labelled in a safe and legal way.”
