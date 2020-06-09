PLANS to get more people walking and cycling in York include creating a cycle route from Rawcliffe Park&Ride to Bootham, more bicycle parking in the city centre and changes to traffic light timings to reduce the number of pedestrians waiting at crossings.
The government has already awarded the council £173,000 to boost cycling and walking - which will be used to make faster progress on plans to reduce traffic in The Groves.
But City of York Council is bidding for more funding - which will depend on the authority showing that it can adapt the city’s infrastructure for pedestrians and cyclists, and that these measures can be rolled out quickly.
Cllr Andy D’Agorne said: “Cycling and walking have never been more apparent than during lockdown, with benefits of clean air and more exercise. The challenges of social distancing mean that public transport offers more limited capacity that needs to be available for key workers without other options.”
