YORK pupils look set to continue working remotely from home in September - for at least part of the week - after secondary headteachers said it’s looking unlikely their schools will be able to reopen fully.

Steve Lewis, head of Fulford School, said in a letter to parents that “whilst we would all hope that the school fully reopens to all in September, it is more likely that we will be starting September with a form of blended learning”.

He said: “This would mean most learning would continue to be done remotely at home, with different year groups spending limited periods in school.”

He said there were “severe restrictions” on the number of pupils that could be accommodated in school at any one time while maintaining the two-metre social distancing rule, with an average of nine in a standard classroom. However, if the two-metre rule were to be reduced, the number would obviously increase.

“To meet the requirements of our risk assessment and ensure hygiene standards around the site it is difficult to see the school being able to accommodate more than one year group at a time,” he said.

York High School head Rod Sims said he wanted as many students as possible back in September but, if a two-metre social distance was to be maintained, he could only expect a mix of online learning and in-school learning.

He warned: “If this continues it will continue to have an adverse impact, particularly on those who do not have the technological resources to access online learning.”

Huntington School head John Tomsett agreed it was looking difficult to fully reopen by September but said it would be foolish to try to predict what would happen during a pandemic and the school was planning for several different scenarios.

Archbishop Holgate’s School head Andrew Daly said it was too early to predict what could happen but added he would be doing everything possible within Government guidance "to get our children back to school as quickly and safely as possible".