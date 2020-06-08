A YORK NHS trust patient with coronavirus has died - the first fatality to be reported in more than a week.

NHS England said a death was reported at the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust yesterday, taking the total number of Covid-19 fatalities to 211.

The Press has asked the trust at which of its hospitals the patient was being treated.

The last time the trust reported a death from the virus was on May 29, when two people died at York Hospital.

At that time, of the 210 deaths at the trust, 126 of them happened at York Hospital and the rest at Scarborough.

Nationally, NHS England said a further 59 people who had tested positive for the coronavirus had died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 27,490.

It said patients were aged between 34 and 100, and three of them, aged between 54 and 68, had known underlying health conditions.

However, it said that while no deaths in London hospitals were being reported today, a small number of deaths had occurred, which would be announced in coming days.