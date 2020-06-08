A SMALL family business has returned to its roots as a community farm shop to support local people through the lockdown.

Jo and Colin Barnes who have run The Mile - Farm Shop in Pocklington since 1997 rose to the challenges posed by Covid-19 by reacting quickly and adapting.

With the arrival of new supermarkets in Pocklington, their shop has diversified over the years, with the addition of The Smile Cafe with a soft play area and a 30-pitch campsite. Both have been affected by the shutdown.

Jo said they decided to focus on building the shop back up to support the community and launched a delivery service as soon as they realised many of their loyal customers were isolating or were wary of venturing out.

Like many farm retailers, they are now hopeful that shopping habits forged as a reaction to coronavirus will last long beyond the pandemic, following an unprecedented surge in new customers.

Overwhelmed by the response to their new click and collect and personal delivery services, they have added increasingly more products to their online shop.

It now stocks more than 500 items from tea bags to tea-flavoured gin.

Jo added: “We have worked hard to adapt quickly to ensure our customers continue to have access to quality, fresh locally-produced food without disruption.

“The feedback we have received from new and returning customers has been hugely rewarding and gives me enormous hope that they will keep shopping with us, long after the coronavirus pandemic ends.”

They stock local and Yorkshire-made produce, using suppliers such as Pocklington-based Bill Burtons Butchers and Butterfields Bakery, and have now added staple items to their offer.