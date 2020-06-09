THE boss of York-based Persimmon has bowed out after less than two years in the role.

Dave Jenkinson was appointed following the resignation of the housebuilder’s chief executive Jeff Fairburn whose controversial £80 million bonus hit the headlines.

Under the same bonus scheme, Mr Jenkinson reportedly received more than £40 million.

He has now cashed out £2.2 million of shares ahead of his departure - selling 89,581 shares, at £24.76 each. He still holds 783,290 shares.

The 52-year-old signalled his intention to step down in February as group chief executive officer after 23 years at Persimmon to give the board time to recruit a successor.

Mr Fairburn left at a time when Persimmon was facing criticism for the quality of its homes.

At the time of Mr Jenkinson’s February announcement, Roger Devlin, chairman of Persimmon, said: “Dave has played a critical role in the development of a new Persimmon.

“As chief executive he quickly set about designing and implementing a programme of change and started the process of resetting the culture of the business.

“Under his leadership Persimmon has invested in a range of customer care and quality initiatives, prioritised customers over volume, became the first UK housebuilder to implement a retention policy and will achieve an HBF 4-star rating. Throughout this period of significant change, the operational performance of the business has remained strong.”

Persimmon told The Press that Mr Jenkinson had "exercised his remaining award under the Company’s 2012 Long Term Incentive Plan’ on June 3".

“Dave Jenkinson received 89,581 shares, net of income tax and national insurance liabilities. Under the rules of the 2012 LTIP Dave Jenkinson is required to hold 50 per cent of the shares received for at least 12 months. Consequently, Dave Jenkinson will hold 44,791 shares until at least June 3, 2021.

“In addition, Dave Jenkinson sold 89,581 shares at a price of £24.7688 per share.

“Following these transactions, Dave Jenkinson holds 783,290 shares in the company including 44,791 shares to be held until at least June 3 2021.”

Persimmon has reported ‘robust’ sales in spite of the coronavirus disruption though forward sales have been hit compared to last year, the company said.

Persimmon said the average selling price for one of its new homes was about £244,500, up from £237,850 in 2019.

The company said its forward sales position “remains robust” at £2.4 billion. However, that it is down from £2.7 billion the year before.