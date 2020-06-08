POLICE caught a drug dealer because he was driving badly, York Crown Court sitting in Leeds heard.

Harun Kacmaz, 41, could have got up to £2,000 by selling the cannabis he had in a pizza delivery bag at his house, said Michael Smith, prosecuting.

He also had 10 five pounds notes on him.

Kacmaz, of Meadlands, off Bad Bargain Lane, York, pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis with intent to supply it to others.

He was given a seven-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months on condition he does 150 hours' unpaid work.

Kacmaz should have been before the court two years ago, said Mr Smith. But he didn't attend the magistrates court in 2018 and because of doubts that he had received the summons, the case was discontinued.

Police later realised he had been "in and out of the country".

When they learnt he was back in the UK they restarted the case.

Mr Smith said police stopped Kacmaz on February 24, 2017, after they were "alerted to a vehicle being driven erratically".

They smelt a strong smell of cannabis when they spoke to him and searched the car.

Inside the pizza delivery bag were two containers with 14.4g of cannabis in one and 76.6g in 23 wraps in another.

A search of his home revealed scales, drug paraphernalia and more cannabis.

Altogether he had nearly 200g of the drug worth between £1,502 and £2,000 on the streets.

For Kacmaz, Sean Smith said Kacmaz' phone didn't have messages indicating he had been selling the drug. The main evidence that he was a dealer was the amount of the drug he had.

He had been in the country for some time.

Since he had been arrested, he had had a shop, but he had lost that as a result of the coronavirus lockdown.

"He is now trying to get back on his feet by way of being a delivery driver," said the defence barrister.

But he had yet to start working and had little money..