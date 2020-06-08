SPECIALIST firefighters have helped rescue a horse that was trapped on a river bank in a village near York this morning (Monday).

The incident happened at Nun Monkton.

A crew from Acomb Fire Station and animal rescue specialists based at Ripon Fire Station attended the scene, along with a vet.

A spokeswoman for North Yorkshire fire service said: "The crews managed to free the horse using animal rescue equipment and with the help of a farmer using a telehandler.

"The horse was sedated by a vet to allow for the rescue to take place.

"The horse is believed to be unharmed.