DRIVERS in North Yorkshire are being warned that parking enforcement will return to normal as of next week.



From Monday (June 15) both on-street and off-street parking enforcement operations will return to normal to help to manage traffic and to make social distancing easier.



Since the start of the lockdown enforcement has targeted only dangerous and obstructive parking, but, as more shops across North Yorkshire open from Monday, the scope will be widened.



North Yorkshire County Councillor Don Mackenzie, executive member for access, said: “At any time, parking enforcement is an essential tool in helping to manage traffic flow to provide ease of access for all road users. As our towns open up it is important to manage traffic and to support the emergency active travel measures implemented to enable pedestrians and cyclists to maintain social distancing.”



NHS staff, health or social care workers and NHS volunteer responders will still benefit from free parking, as long as they display their NHS permit or another valid form of evidence.



The on-street parking restrictions apply in Scarborough, Ryedale, Harrogate and Selby areas.



In the run up to 15 June, warning notices will be issued to motorists with expired permits and those contravening the regulations.



If you have a parking permit that has expired, reapply online at the Scarborough Borough Council or Harrogate Borough Council website. Contact the parking services team at Scarborough by emailing parking@scarborough.gov.uk or calling 01723 232489 or at Harrogate on 01423 500600 with any queries.