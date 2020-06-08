NORTH Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service is looking for new wholetime firefighters, with the application window open from today (Monday).

The service is recruiting wholetime firefighters for its day crewed fire stations (Ripon, Malton, Tadcaster, Selby and Whitby), self roster fire stations (Northallerton and Richmond), and shift fire stations (Acomb, Huntington, York, Scarborough and Harrogate).

Details about the different types of crewing for our fire stations can be found on its website.

Chief fire officer Andrew Brodie said: “Our recruitment window for wholetime firefighters is now open, it doesn’t get more exciting. Last year’s intake are embedded in their teams on our fire and rescue stations and helping communities to Be Safe and Feel Safe.

“The role of a modern-day firefighter is varied. It’s much more than just attending emergency incidents, so ignore any thoughts of simply having to fight fires and cut up cars. It’s more about educating communities, engaging with people, delivering activities and events, planning and forming partnerships, and being creative to prevent, protect and create community resilience. Response is a last resort.

“We need people who are caring, compassionate and inventive, who enjoy working as part of a team and who want to make a truly positive difference to people. Being a good firefighter isn’t about being good at fighting fires, that’s only part of it. Being a good firefighter is about being good at everything the role involves." He added that such a varied role needs a varied workforce. The service is welcoming applications from all parts of our communities.

"We need to improve our diversity to reflect our diverse communities, so we are particularly interested in people from groups that are currently under-represented in our service," he said.

“But this isn’t about varying standards of entry. Everyone goes through the same process and achieves the same minimum standards.

“Our message is simple; this is great opportunity to join a progressive and essential organisation. So, if you’ve always dreamt of becoming a firefighter or you’ve never considered it before but think it could be the job for you, we’d love to hear from you.”

Julia Mulligan, North Yorkshire police, fire and crime commissioner, commented: “Firefighters across North Yorkshire play a crucial role in keeping us safe and feeling safe and I’m pleased we are able to add to our wholetime team. I would encourage anyone interested in joining our brilliant team of men and women to consider applying for these important roles.”

Anyone aged 18 or over can apply to become a firefighter; but candidates must meet all requirements of the role. There are various stages of the application process and you must complete and be successful at each stage to progress to the next stage. The application process will be open to those who are aged 17 so long as they will have attained the age of 18 prior to commencing the recruits course in April 2021.

The service is also accepting transferees as part of this recruitment process. To be eligible for the transfer process you will need to be a current, substantive firefighter and be competent in role by an External Accredited NVQ Level 3 (Emergency Fire Services Operations in the Community) or Operational Firefighter Apprenticeship.

Subject to meeting this eligibility criteria, you will be required to successfully complete the Behavioural Styles Questionnaire (BSQ) and the Situational Judgement Test (SJT) before moving to the next stages of the selection process.

The first stage of the process is open from today until June 21 at 11.59pm. You must complete this stage to be able to progress through to the next stages.

You can find out more and apply under the Working For Us section of the service's website: www.northyorksfire.gov.uk