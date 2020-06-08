A MAN has been arrested for allegedly assaulting an emergency worker after a crash on a busy road in North Yorkshire this morning (Monday).
The A168 northbound was blocked heading towards the A19 following the collision near Dishforth. It happened between Topcliffe Junction and the services.
A spokeswoman for North Yorkshire Police said the crash occurred shortly after 7am and involved two cars. She said both drivers were taken to hospital with what are believed to be minor injuries.
"A man was arrested for assault of an emergency worker, Section 5 Public Order and failing to provide a specimen and on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drink," the spokeswoman added.
A closure was put in place at junction 49 of the A1 (Dishforth), preventing traffic from joining the A168, Highways England said.
At about 9.15am, it tweeted that the vehicles involved had been recovered and the road was open.
