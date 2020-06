A BUSY road in North Yorkshire was blocked after a crash this morning (Monday).

The A168 northbound was blocked heading towards the A19.

A closure was in place at junction 49 of the A1 (Dishforth), preventing traffic from joining the A168, Highways England said.

It added that there was stationary traffic on the A168.

At about 9.15am, Highways England tweeted that the vehicles involved had been recovered and the road was open.