RACE meetings are set to be held ‘behind closed doors’ at York Racecourse in July after its big John Smith’s Meeting and Music Showcase Weekend were cancelled.

The racecourse, which also cancelled all meetings in May and June because of the coronavirus pandemic, has five dates scheduled by the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) to host behind closed doors meetings. These are July 9, 18 and 19 and 25 and 26.

All five dates are scheduled to have ITV Racing coverage and the meetings are not for the public to attend.

It comes after the Government gave the green light for domestic competitive sport to return, behind closed doors, from June 1, including horse racing.

As reported by The Press last month, the racecourse cancelled both days of the John Smith’s Meeting, which were scheduled for July 10 and July 11, and both days of the Music Showcase Weekend, on July 24 and 25. This followed confirmation from the BHA that meetings in front of a paying crowd should be cancelled for the period that includes these dates.

Racecourse spokesman James Brennan said: “Our thoughts continue to be with those suffering from the consequences of this pandemic and our continued appreciation goes to those involved in helping the nation navigate through its challenges.

“Like many in the country, is has been a challenging and disappointing period for us and so many racing professionals, racing fans and many livelihoods in the city that rely on racing and visitors and that has seen all our 11 racedays in front of a crowd until the end of July cancelled.

“Racing behind closed doors will be a very different and eerie experience for us.

“However, they will help our industry recover and provide live sport for television fans and competition for horses and those whose livelihoods depend on the sport.

“The new dates in July are absolutely not intended as events for the public to attend. Consequently, there will be no commentary, no giant screens, no car parks, no toilets and no catering and key views around the start, parade ring and home straight will need to be obscured.”