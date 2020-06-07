The number of days without a coronavirus death in York Hospital has risen to eight.
The last time the York Teaching Hospital NHS Trust reported a death from the virus was on May 29, when two people died at York Hospital.
Since then the trust, which also runs Scarborough Hospital, has not recorded a single coronavirus death.
In total the trust has seen 210 deaths, 126 of them at York Hospital.
Nationally, the number of coronavirus deaths in English hospitals has risen to 27,431, 72 more than yesterday.
The latest patients to die were aged between 45 and 96 and all had underlying health conditions.
Their families have been informed.
