YORK'S last three Normandy veterans gathered in Memorial Gardens, York, to mark the 76th anniversary of the D-Day landings on June 6, 1944.
The memorial service was an occasion to remember both those who died on the Normandy beaches, and also more recent bereavements.
Last year Ken Cooke and Sid Metcalfe with Ken Smith, then 94, travelled back to Normandy to be part of of the British and Royal British Legion commemorations of the 75th anniversary.
It was expected to be the last time all three visited the beaches.
A year later, on June 6, Mr Cooke, now 94, and Mr Metcalfe joined fellow veteran Douglas Petty in the Memorial Gardens, central York, for a memorial service.
Mr Smith died in April.
A fifth veteran, Bert Barritt, also died in the last year.
Mr Cooke laid a wreath and read the poem "The Veteran".
The three survivors heard Nick Beilby read Rudyard Kipling's "If" in tribute to Mr Smith.
Dorothy Bilton, Mr Barritt's daughter, scattered his ashes round the Normandy Memorial.
The service also included the Last Post and Reveille played on the bugle by David Ventress and concluded with the Grace.
