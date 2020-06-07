Two hundred people used a nature reserve for an illegal rave and left enough rubbish to fill 25 bags, Yorkshire Wildlife Trust has revealed.
Other of the trust's more than 100 reserves have been damaged by people using them as motorbike tracks, lighting fires and vandalising benches and gates. Rock climbers have disturbed cliff nesting birds.
Barbecues are banned in the reserves.
The trust's chief executive officer Rachael Bice, said: “It’s vital that people understand our reserves are fundamentally spaces for nature - hugely valued by both the wildlife that make them home and the communities around them.
" We ask that everyone considering a visit to one of our reserves makes the commitment to treat them with the respect and care these special, wild places deserve.
“We manage our reserves first and foremost for wildlife and we want visitors to enjoy peace, quiet and a deep connection with nature.
"Please stick to paths; keep dogs on leads on those reserves where they are permitted; take your litter home; respect our neighbours; and leave no trace.”
The trust also calls on visitors to be considerate where they park.
