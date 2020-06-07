The Government has announced that places of worship will open for private worship only on June 15.

That's the day shops in general are expected to reopen.

Churches, mosques, synagogues and other places of worship will remain closed for communal or public worship such as services and weddings.

They will also remain closed to tourists.

Places of worship initially closed to public worship and then completely in the days leading up to the lockdown being declared on March 23.

Downing Street said the reopening would only be made if the Government’s five tests for easing lockdown are met.

Places of worship, according to the Government's road map to lift restrictions, are not due to fully reopen until July 4 at the earliest.

But ministers were told worshippers felt “disappointment and hurt” at not being able to visit places of worship, despite some shops being reopened.

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said: “Ensuring places of worship can open again, beginning with private prayer by individuals has been my priority.

“Their contribution to the common good of our country is clear, as places of solace, comfort, stability and dignity. And the need for them is all the greater as we weather the uncertainties of the pandemic.

“I’m pleased the Prime Minister has announced that this is expected to happen from June 15. As Communities Secretary, I have worked with faith leaders and representatives to prepare guidance that ensures this can be done safely.

“People of all faiths have shown enormous patience and forbearance, unable to mark Easter, Passover, Ramadan or Vaisakhi with friends and family in the traditional way.

“As we control the virus, we are now able to move forwards with a limited but important return to houses of worship.”