Dr John Sentamu has said farewell in an internet service full of references to his 15 years as Archbishop of York.

In 2005, he sailed up the Ouse from Bishopthorpe Palace to his inauguration in York Minster, accompanied by the sound of African drums.

The streamed Sung Eucharist ended with a recording last year of the Archbishop playing the drums to accompany the children of Heworth Primary School singing his own arrangement of Jamaica, "Alle, Alle, Alle".

Later today he will lay down his pastoral staff on the altar of York Minster.

Representatives of different aspects of his work of 15 years as Archbishop recorded the different parts of Sung Eucharist for Trinity Sunday, which was led by the Rev Hannah Madin of Scarborough.

At the beginning, he and his wife the Rev Margaret Sentamu welcomed worshippers to Bishopthorpe Palace.

He gave his farewell sermon outdoors in its grounds in the Archbishop Desmond Tutu Garden and Orchard.

At one point as he was speaking, a group of geese on the nearby River Ouse added their voices to his.

After reflecting on his own 61-year journey of faith from the age of 10, he said "God, the Father, Son and Holy Spirit, is compassionate and gentle of heart.

"Therefore, we will not be afraid to open our wounded hearts to him. Let us go to him for wholeness and healing

as we put our trust in him. Come! Come! I will go with you."

Jenny Herrera of the charity Acts 435 and Gateway Church, Acomb, read the Old Testament Reading and reflected on her work with the charity.

It was founded by Dr Sentamu like the Archbishop Youth Trust, about which its chief executive Dan Finn spoke later in the service.

The Archbishop's wife read the Gospel and led the prayers.

St Martin's Voices from St Martin in the Fields, central London, performed the service music, some of it recorded individually in their own homes during lockdown

The service began with a recording of The God of Abraham Praise made at the Archbishop's inauguration in York Minister in 2005.

Earlier in a service broadcast from Radio York across all BBC local stations, he had spoken how his faith had sustained him during the brutalities of life under Idi Amin in Uganda, a burst appendix, prostrate cancer and three operations.