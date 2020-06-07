The Sentamu family has begun the Archbishop of York's last working Sunday with a service broadcast across the country on BBC local stations.
His daughter the Rev Grace Sentamu-Baverstock led the half hour combination of Bible readings, prayers, reflection and music.
His wife the Rev Margaret Sentamu led the prayers.
During the service, Dr John Sentamu spoke of how he had survived the brutalities of life under Idi Amin, a burst appendix, prostrate cancer and three operations.
Throughout, he said, he knew that God would be with him.
The theme of the service, which began with references to the coronavirus pandemic and the death of George Floyd, was "God our refuge and our fortress".
The broadcast was produced by Radio York.
