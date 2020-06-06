York and Scarborough Hospitals reported no coronavirus deaths yesterday for the seventh day in a row.

It is now a week since any of the centres run by York Teaching Hospital NHS Trust recorded a Covid-19 death.

On May 29, the trust reported two deaths bringing its total to 210.

But it has reported no deaths seven days running since then and the total remains at 210.

According to NHS figures just released, 75 people have died in England's hospitals with coronavirus.

That brings the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 27,359.

The deceased were aged between 43 and 100 years old and all had known underlying health conditions.

Their families have been informed.