THE PARADE may have been cancelled, but York Pride's music plays on.

Today should have been the day for the annual LGBT celebration, but it was called off weeks ago because of the coronavirus epidemic.

Instead, organisers have put together an online concert to raise funds.

Kira began the performance at 1pm, about the time the annual parade from Duncombe Place would have started arriving at Knavesmire.

She is streaming for two hours on Facebook.

After her, Bootiful South, Lucy, Kyle Finn, Beebi Dels as Dolly, and Eva will play shorter sets until Mamma Bear concludes the online concert with a two-hour performance.

There are brief intervals between the different acts.

The virtual event is being staged to raise funds for the organisation and to mark the York Pride 2020 date. Viewers can donate via the organisation's website: https://yorkpride.org.uk/donate/ or via justgiving, facebook or paypal.

