THE owner of a dance academy in the York area has been nominated for a Community Pride award for the work she has done throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Gemma Fisher, the owner of The Theatre and Dance Academy in Selby, has been nominated for the Sporting Hero prize in this year’s awards.

After the outbreak of the coronavirus in the UK, Gemma was forced to close her academy due to the Government guidelines on social distancing.

After the academy closed, Gemma began to host online sessions for her students.

The parents and students have access to a members area of the dance school’s website, which is a portal including over 50 home-made video resources and activities.

The majority of these videos were filmed in living rooms, bedrooms or the garden - with something on there suitable for the entire age range of the school.

The children were encouraged to record self practice and submit the videos for feedback, which allowed them to approach the tasks and activities in their own time.

Once the nationwide lock down came into action, Gemma took the difficult decision to ask all parents of her dance students to cancel their payments, as she was concerned about their financial situation.

Gemma was aware of how this may affect her and her self employed husband; whose wage also diminished by the pandemic.

However, she prioritised her students over her own financial gain.

Some of the parents at the dance school wished to keep showing their support to Gemma by continuing to pay.

Gemma is currently delivering private tuition to these students over Zoom meetings, which she is “really enjoying,” and is helping her to learn.

Gemma has been nominated for the award by Lucy Beeton, who has been living with her throughout the lockdown and is a dance teacher at the academy.

Lucy said: “I really believe that Gemma goes above and beyond for her students.

“She has invested hour of her time to ensure learning still takes place for her students, she has been amazing.”

On her nomination, Gemma said: “It’s amazing when someone realises how much effort you’re putting in. I actually cried a bit when I found out I had been nominated, I was touched.”

As well as the Sporting Hero, there will also be prizes for Spirit of Youth, Person of the Year, Good Neighbour of the Year, Public Sector Hero, Best Community Project, School of the Year, Charity Fundraiser, Child of the Year, Teacher of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and and Health Service Hero.

All nominees must live in, or contribute to the community within the City of York Council area.

Entries for this year’s Community Pride awards can be posted to York Community Pride Awards, The Press, 84-86 Walmgate, York YO1 9YN. Or you can submit your nomination on The Press website.

The closing date for entries is Friday, July 24.

Nominations must include a supporting statement of no more than two sides of A4 with each entry and should include a photograph, which we cannot return.