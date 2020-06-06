THIS year’s World Gin Day has become a month-long event due to the coronavirus pandemic, and York Gin have hosted the first of many events.
Coronavirus has shut bars and pubs that usually hold real-life events. Therefore, organisers say they’re making the whole of June an online celebration of gin, with Zoom tastings, online distillery tours and other gin-based internet events.
The first official event took place yesterday, with York Gin hosting a free gin show on Facebook with tastings of their ‘Discovery Box’ of five gins, a gin quiz, gin prizes and even live songs with a gin theme.
Emma Godivala, of York Gin, said: “We’re delighted to be the first event in the world for this month-long celebration of gin.
“The world is full of anxiety and sadness at the moment, and we think getting people together with a glass in hand for some fun can help alleviate a bit of that stress. We’ve been running gin shows every week since lockdown - and lots of people say we’ve really helped to keep their spirits up.”
World Gin Day organisers have said they would like to “turn this into an epic month-long celebration of all things gin.”