A MAN who suffered the same type of brain tumour as his wife in a “one-in-a-million” coincidence sent her selfies - taken during his life-saving surgery.

Jim Murphy, 54, of Cawood, has thanked the NHS for the “incredible care” which saw him diagnosed, have surgery and start treatment for the aggressive tumour, all while the UK was in lockdown.

He hopes his experiences of having surgery while he was awake will inspire other patients to opt for the procedure if it is offered to them.

Jim, a buying manager for Asda in York, first noticed symptoms including a tingling sensation in his arm,which was initially put down to a trapped nerve or a heart attack.

He said he never imagined he had a brain tumour despite the fact that his wife Gill, 47, had been diagnosed with one 18 years earlier.

Her tumour was initially low-grade but, more recently, it became aggressive. It was diagnosed as a glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), the same type as Jim.

He said: “Gill was diagnosed 18 years ago. Now, all this time later, I have been told that I have the same disease and we even have the same type of tumour. What are the chances of that? You just couldn’t make it up.

“I’ve held my wife’s hand and accompanied her to every single appointment and more than 90 MRI scans. It seems extraordinary that now it’s her time to be here with me. I have been so inspired by her journey and the fact that she is still here – after being told initially she had just a few years – gives me great hope that I can beat it too.”

As Jim faced surgery at Hull University Hospital, he was given the option of an awake craniotomy where he would be brought round for part of the operation so surgeons could monitor his motor skills as they sought to remove as much damaged tissue as possible.

“I was awake for five hours of the operation, which took place on May 13. I listened to music to help drown out the noise of the surgical instruments and even sent selfies of me in theatre to my friends and family via WhatsApp,” he said.

“At first people couldn’t believe it but were chuffed to think they were involved in some way, messaging me back to say ‘OMG are you being operated on now?!’ Hopefully my experience and the images can demystify what’s involved as well as acknowledge the people who do this fantastic work.

“In a bizarre way I really enjoyed the surgery; it was like a great meeting at work where I was one of the key decision makers helping to guide the team on how far they could go. One thing I wasn’t expecting, and it’s something I’ll never forget, is that when it was over the whole surgical team gave me a massive round of applause. It was a wonderful moment.”

Jim is now on a six-week course of daily radiotherapy plus chemotherapy which will last for six months. Following Gill’s diagnosis the family set up a fundraising group called Circle of Hope and, over the years, they have raised nearly £90,000 for the national charity Brain Tumour Research.

Brain Tumour Research spokesman Hugh Adams said: “Jim and Gill’s support for us has been extraordinary and our thoughts go out to them both at this very difficult time. It is absolutely appalling to think that they are now both fighting GBM, the most aggressive of all brain tumour types. It’s a one in a million chance that a couple would both have this diagnosis.

“As Jim and Gill know from their own experiences, improvements in surgical techniques and treatment options only come about because of research and it is vital that we continue to invest money if we are to improve outcomes and, eventually find a cure.”

The couple are urging people to support the charity by taking part in Wear A Hat Day with Flowers which takes place on June 19. The event is being launched by BBC TV’s Instant Gardener, Danny Clarke, who lost his sister to a glioblastoma.