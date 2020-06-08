A TAXI firm in York has added extra protection into all of its vehicles in a bid to boost customer safety and prevent the spread of coronavirus.

York Cars, based in Blossom Street in the city, has added a protective screen to separate the driver and passengers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The screens aim to allow those who need to use a taxi to do so safely with less worry of potentially catching the virus.

A spokesperson for York Cars said: “We have installed the new screens to increase our customers’ confidence and encourage people to use our service.

“We want to take any measures we can to ensure customer safety, which is our main aim.”

Before installing the new screens into the vehicles, validation from the City of York Council was required.

But once council chiefs gave the scheme the go-ahead, the company began developing the products.

The new screens are made from a PVC material and are placed in the centre of all the cars, between the driver and the back seats.

The screens have been fitted at York Cars’ sister company, Gladstone Garage in Heritage Park, Osbaldwick.

York Cars originally looked at purchasing screens online. However, the screens damaged the seats in the cars, so the firm chose to develop its own.

As well as fitting them into all of the cars, the company has fitted them for vehicles belonging to other companies as well, when requested.

Each screen has a small hole to allow customers to pay using a contactless debit or credit card payment.

York Cars is encouraging all those that use its service to avoid cash payments, to prevent the spread of coronavirus as much as possible.

The York Cars spokesperson added: “We have over 26,000 residents registered on our app.

"We sent out an email to all of them a few weeks ago, explaining how we will only be taking contactless payments during the pandemic.”

All of the cars are fitted with a device to allow for contactless payment to be made safely and securely, the firm said.