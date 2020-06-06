MORE city centre streets will be pedestrianised, Shambles will be made one-way and visitors will be asked to keep left - under plans to make it easier for people to shop with confidence in York.

Shops are set to reopen in less than two weeks, on June 15.

Goodramgate, King’s Square, Church Street, Colliergate, Blake Street, St Helen’s Square and Lendal will be closed to vehicles between 10.30am and 5pm to help with social distancing.

Blue Badge holders will be encouraged to use dial-a-ride services.

Signs and floor stickers will be installed on streets to guide pedestrians.

The council will also reopen public toilets by June 15 - and the authority is working on providing more toilets.

And it is looking at offering incentivised short stay parking to encourage people back into the city centre.

Phil Pinder, chair of York Retail Forum, praised council officers for their hard work to prepare for businesses reopening.

He said: "All credit to [council director of economy] Neil Ferris and the team at the council and everyone who has been involved. It's great to see the city working together to come up with a plan. They are putting in some good measures.

"This could be in place for 18 months. If it works it's a great opportunity to make changes to the city centre."

He said businesses will receive information packs - which could include floor stickers.

And queues outside shops could be managed by an assistance team who will provide advice and help to visitors.

Pedestrianised streets could also enable cafes and restaurants to set up tables and chairs outside when the government gives them the go-ahead to reopen.

Phil said it may be possible for cafes on narrow streets to use outdoor space in other parts of the city centre to serve customers.

But under current rules, businesses would need planning permission and a licence to set up chairs. A council spokesperson said no new licensing applications for businesses to place tables and chairs on the pavement since April.

More information on the measures will be revealed at a council meeting on June 25 - including plans to support York's other shopping areas and details of offers at city car parks.

Council leader Keith Aspden said: "We are moving at pace to introduce new measures before the 15 June to support social distancing and our local businesses. Business packs will be available this week to help support local retailers and businesses reopen safely this month."