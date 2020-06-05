THERE have been no new confirmed coronavirus cases in the City of York Council area recorded over the last 24 hours.
Latest figures from Public Health England (PHE) show that there are still 462 confirmed cases in the York area.
The North Yorkshire County Council (NYCC) area has seen an increase of four, taking the total to 1,317.
While in the East Riding of Yorkshire area there have been no new cases of the virus recorded in the last 24 hours, keeping the total in the area to 926.
Nationally, there have been 283,311 confirmed cases of coronavirussince the outbreak in the UK, 154,258 in England.
There have been 40,261 confirmed coronavirus related deaths in the UK, 35,948 of these in England.