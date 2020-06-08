IT was disappointing to read recently there is an opinion that the main purpose of the country’s lockdown is to protect the over 70s from coronavirus.
From the many news reports and “updates” it seems to me that we all need to avoid contact with Covid-19 if only for the fairly selfish reason that few people of any age wish to become ill.
Of course it is true that older people are more vulnerable to illness, but there are many people of all ages who are vulnerable due to various health problems.
There have been reports of people in their 90s and even occasionally over 100, who have beaten the virus and returned home. Sadly, there are also reports of much younger people who have not.
The older generation has been blamed for many things, including voting for Brexit and taking an unfair proportion of the NHS budget. It would be nice if we could avoid blaming them for the Covid19 lockdown.
Pamela Brown,
Dringhouses,