THE mum of tragic Katie Rough has revealed how Dr John Sentamu - the outgoing Archbishop of York - “was everything” to her and her family at their time of greatest need.

Alison Rough said she couldn’t have coped without the constant support of the man who retired as Archbishop yesterday.

“He means a lot to us,” she said.

“He absolutely deserves a long and happy retirement, we shall miss him though.

“He deserves it. I hope he enjoys the future years.”

Seven-year-old Katie, of York, was fatally attacked on a playing field after she left school to go home on January 9, 2017.

A teenager is currently serving life for her manslaughter.

In the immediate aftermath of her death and during the arrangements for Katie's funeral, Dr Sentamu was a constant visitor to the Rough family home.

Alison said: “I don’t know if we appreciated immediately the gravity of the fact that he was coming into our homes, because obviously we were still very raw and confused.

“But as time went on you realised actually it was a big deal.

"He stopped everything to come to us when we really needed him, when we really needed the help.”

Alison said she had lost count of the number of times the Archbishop and his wife dropped in for a coffee and to talk to her and her family.

“It meant the world to us,” she said.

“We had a lot of support, we know, York and the country and even the world in general, was shocked by our story and stood by us in ways that they could, obviously from a distance.

“He was in our home, he was there, physically, emotionally.

"It is hard to describe - he was the person we needed at that time.

“I am not sure I could have done it without him.

“He was everything to us at that time.”

She said it was a bit strange at first receiving the Archbishop of York in her home.

“But he very quickly made us feel at ease,” she said.

"He just made things easy, he was an easy person to talk to and he was a good person to listen and advise."

Dr Sentamu helped the family arrange Katie’s funeral, which took place at York Minister on February 13, 2017, steering them through the most difficult decisions.

“He was there and he sort of grounded us and helped us to make these decisions and if we were a bit unsure, he sort of prompted us in the right direction to give her everything she deserved,” added Alison.

“He thought of the practical things. He was just there for anything.”