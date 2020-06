A PEDESTRIAN was taken to hospital following a crash with a car earlier today.

North Yorkshire Police said shortly before 11.30am, it received reports of a road traffic collision between a pedestrian and a car on Heworth Green, York.

Ir added: "An ambulance attended to treat the pedestrian, a 31-year-old man, who is believed to have suffered injuries."

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said the individual was taken to hospital.