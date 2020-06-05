FEARS are growing for the future of a York restaurant after claims staff have been told it will not be reopening.
As The Press reported yesterday, Frankie and Benny’s owner The Restaurant Group (TRG) is set to permanently close between 100 and 120 restaurants.
Today someone claiming to be a member of staff at the group’s Vangarde restaurant has contacted the paper claiming staff have received a letter saying the restaurant is not going to reopen.
The Press has been unable to confirm the claim but, if true, it could lead to the loss of between 20 and 25 jobs.
A spokesman for TRG said the firm will not confirm which restaurants will remain closed, but in a letter to staff, TRG say it will start a redundancy process across all restaurants that are closing from Monday (June 8).
As well as it’s Vangarde restaurant, Frankie and Benny’s also has a Clifton Moor restaurant, which remains temporarily shut due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Nationwide up to 3,000 jobs are likely to be affected by the planned closures. Frankie and Benny's in Foss Islands closed in 2016 with Greggs and Starbucks now on that site.