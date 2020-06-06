York photographer NIKKI BOWLING shares her favourite days out in pictures

AS lockdown eases, we are now permitted to leave our homes and enjoy a day out – being mindful of social distancing, of course.

During lockdown, York photographer Nikki Bowling has been sharing photos of her favourite Yorkshire beauty spots, which have proved popular with readers.

So far, she has taken us on a pictorial visit to Flamborough and Bridlington, and also further up the coast, to Whitby, Runswick Bay and Staithes.

Nikki, aged 44, who lives in York with her partner and daughter Mia, aged 11, specialises in wedding, portrait and property photography.

But she has a passion for Yorkshire too and takes her camera with her when she is out and about, taking images of her favourite places.

This week, she is taking us on a visual trip (and treat) to the Ripon area – including Studley Royal and Fountains Abbey – which is a location close to her heart.

She has also found some photos from a trip to Brimham Rocks.

Nikki said: "My mum lived in Ripon for a time in a big house opposite the cathedral with my grandma and grandad. He was a teacher at Springhill Residential School, run by Dr Barnardos.

"So I really like Ripon, it has fond memories for me – and my mum. It is a bit like York, but quieter.

"I remember going to Brimham Rocks as a child with my brother and grandma and grandpa. We didn't have expensive days out when I was a child. We would just go somewhere for a picnic and a walk and that is what I like to do with Mia now."

Many of us are returning to these simple pleasures again, of getting outdoors with our families - and now friends - to enjoy a walk and a picnic.

Some National Trust gardens are re-opening, but admission is by ticket only and must be pre-booked. Find out more at nationaltrust.org.uk.

Brimham Rocks remains closed for now.

Maxine Gordon

See more of Nikki’s photos at nikkibowling.com